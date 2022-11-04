Fatima Sana Shaikh spreads awareness about epilepsy disorder

She urged people to share their stories of epilepsy

By ANI Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 9:10 AM

Fatima Sana Shaikh who is currently busy with the shoots of her upcoming films, shared an awareness post regarding epilepsy on Thursday.

While marking the epilepsy awareness challenge 2022, Fatima took to her Instagram and shared a mirror picture wearing a fuzzy trench coat along with a caption.

"Just wanted to post a photo to talk about epilepsy," she captioned the post.

The Dangal actor added, "What Is Epilepsy? Epilepsy is a brain disorder that causes recurring, unprovoked seizures due to disturbed nerve cell activity living in the brain. You are often diagnosed with epilepsy if you have two or more unprovoked seizures. Epilepsy may occur as a result of a genetic disorder or a brain injury, but many people never know the cause."

Her note continued with more details.

She also urged people to share their stories. "Feel free to share your story of epilepsy here," she wrote.

On the work front, Fatima will be next seen in Dhak Dhak. Directed and co-written by Tarun Dudeja, and co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhdiya and Ayush Maheshwari. She also has Sam Bahadur in which she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra.