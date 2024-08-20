Fatima Sana Shaikh shares her love for photography on World Photography Day

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, best known for her role in Dangal, opened up about her passion for photography on World Photography Day.

While she is celebrated for her on-screen performances, she revealed that she also enjoys capturing the world through her camera, revealing a different side of her artistic expression.

In a quote shared by Fatima's team, the actress said how photography allows her to see the world in a new light.

"Photography, for me, is a way to freeze moments and emotions in time. I am much more aware of my surroundings when I have a camera in my hand. I notice things I wouldn't otherwise. Moments, gestures, faces. I absolutely love shooting people! Their eyes and hands give away a lot," she said.

She went on to express how she might have pursued photography more seriously had she not been an actor.

Had I not been an actor, I would have definitely taken photography seriously and learned it properly. To learn how to manipulate light and darkness, the play of it, and how it can completely transform a space. Even the characteristics of every lens. Which lens would do justice to which moment? It's an art, and I am very curious about it," she added.

Fatima often shares her photography on Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse into the moments she captures. Her photos, rich with emotion and creativity, highlight her deep connection to the craft, making her a talent to watch both in front of and behind the camera.