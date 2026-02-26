Look: Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a black saree that brings back retro vibes

Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is no stranger to owning the moment. And own she did with her latest look, which has become a talking point all over social media and beyond.

The Aap Jaisa Koi star made a striking appearance at the 75th Navbharat Times Utsav, where she not turned made heads turn with her style quotient; she also bagged the Versatile Performance of the Year award.

Shaikh donned a black saree from Torani India, which featured intricate embroidery and threadwork. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse, with a V-neck that featured gold-coloured embroidery that was equally stunning and complemented the saree.

To top it, she wore stylish rings and ear rings that many would bet belonged to royalty.

The actress shared photographs of her look on Instagram, captioning it "Tose Naina laage re…", referencing the yesteryear hit number.

Have a look:

Shaikh, who works primarily in Hindi films, started her career as a child artist in films such as the 1997 romantic comedy Chachi 420 and One 2 Ka 4 (2001).

Her breakout role came in Dangal (2016), where she played the real-life wrestler Geeta Phogat, in the Hindi movie that was one of the highest Indian grossers of all time. Shaikh made a mark with her role in the movie that also starred Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and Sanya Malhotra.

Since then, she has starred in shows and movies such as Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans and the critically acclaimed show Modern Love Mumbai and the war drama Sam Bahadur.

Last year marked a watershed for the actress, with three of her movies—Metro... In Dino, Aaap Jaisa Koi and Gustaakh Ishq—releasing to critical acclaim.