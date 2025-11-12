'Fatigued' Bollywood actor Govinda discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Govinda has been discharged from the CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai after he was admitted earlier on November 12.

After the discharge, the actor talked to the media and shared an update on his health. The actor said that he suffered "fatigue" due to hard work.

While talking to the media, he said, "I did a lot of hard work... I used to do Yoga Pranayama, but to build personality, I did heavy exercise. I feel it is good to do yoga pranayama. I have taken the medicines."

This is the second time in recent months that the actor has been hospitalised. In October last year, Govinda was rushed to the hospital after he sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver.

The incident took place during the wee hours when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police.

He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Earlier this year, actor Govinda revealed that he is all set to return to the screen with a new concept-based show titled Lane Den-It's All About Business.

Known for his unmatched energy, comic timing, and mass appeal, Govinda will now be seen exploring the world of entrepreneurship and trade in a refreshing new avatar.

"The title is Lane Den, and it will be all about business. I cannot reveal many details, but it is true that I am going to discuss business in such a way that people's perception towards the business will change after the show," he said.

On the guest list for the show, the actor is likely to approach big stars from the Bollywood industry.

The show is expected to showcase real stories, creative ventures, and engaging business discussions.