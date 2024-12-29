'Father Of The Bride' filmmaker Charles Shyer dies

A still from 'Father of the Bride'

Charles Shyer, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and producer known for his work on comedies such as Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, and the 1991 remake of Father of the Bride and its 1995 sequel Father of the Bride II, has passed away. He was 83.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Shyer's death was confirmed by his family in a statement shared with Deadline.

The Meyers-Shyer family said, "It's with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer's passing. His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he's left behind. We honour the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him."

Shyer's career spanned over five decades, during which he became a staple in Hollywood for his sharp wit and knack for directing heartwarming comedies.

His Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay came in 1981 for Private Benjamin, a comedy starring Goldie Hawn.

The screenplay, co-written with Nancy Meyers and Harvey Miller, was a huge success and marked the beginning of a prolific partnership between Shyer and Meyers, both professionally and personally.

The duo continued their collaboration throughout the 1980s and 1990s, creating some of Hollywood's most beloved films.

These included Irreconcilable Differences (1984), Baby Boom (1987), and the Father of the Bride franchise.