'Fast & Furious' is getting four new series, Vin Diesel leads franchise expansion

The new projects are being developed for Peacock as the action franchise prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 12 May 2026, 1:46 PM
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NBCUniversal has confirmed that four live-action series based on Universal’s Fast & Furious franchise are in development.

Vin Diesel announced the projects on stage at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation on Monday, May 11, according to Deadline.

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“Peacock is launching four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe,” Diesel said, as quoted by the outlet.

The shows are set up at Peacock, with Diesel executive-producing the series adaptation. The pilot will be written by Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman, who previously worked together on NBC’s Shades of Blue.

No plot details have been revealed yet. The series comes from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Variety reported.

Diesel, Neal Moritz and Chris Morgan also executive-produce an animated Fast & Furious series at Netflix from DreamWorks Animation.

The announcement comes as the Fast & Furious film franchise marks its 25th anniversary this year, with a special screening of the original movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

Across 11 films so far, the franchise has earned more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office.

The final chapter, Fast Forever, is set to release on March 17, 2028, according to Deadline.

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