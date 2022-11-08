Fashionably forward

Lara Shareef with Hessa bin Suwaidan

By Kushmita Bose Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 10:27 AM

Having a clothing label named after you is every budding fashion designer’s dream. If you didn’t know it already, the path towards achieving that milestone is filled with hurdles and challenges, requiring determination and skill from those who dare to tread that path. But with sheer determination and hard work, the path doesn’t go unrewarded. Famous for timeless designs, covering various styles of different generations, famous fashion designer Lara Shareef is a true epitome of creativity. Lara Shareef is a proud owner of a successful brand ‘Lara Fashion’.

Brand development is a crucial process and every brand should be unique, while catering to the interests of the consumer base. Blending different individual styles to get a more refined and creative outcome has usually been a driving force for Lara Shareef. Speaking about her inspiration to start her own fashion label, she says: “I got the idea of coming up with Lara Fashion when I was frequently asked by my friends, family, acquaintances and even strangers about my abayas and style. I started giving them ideas for designing and later, thought of sharing my ideas and designs by launching Lara Fashion.”

The designer’s idea of abayas is a fusion of Arabic heritage with a dash of European grace. Lara Shareef always uses different concepts to design her clothes and that’s exactly what makes her standout among other Arabic fashion designers. The young designer usually designs only three pieces per collection as ‘every female is unique and exceptional in their own way’ and each abaya ‘depicts an inspiring story’.

Lara Shareef is the proud owner of Lara Fashion

Achievements

Lara Shareef’s achievements include obtaining an advanced degree and a Master’s degree in diplomacy and security from the American University, UAE. The entrepreneur also took part in the Dubai Fashion Week as the youngest designer amongst the fashion cognoscenti and renowned designers. Lara Shareef draws her inspiration from young designers and wishes to take part in multiple fashion weeks. Elaborating on the same, she says: “I view fashion weeks as an amazing initiative to boost motivation within young designers like me. I am inspired by various reputed designers showcasing their talent and feel proud to be a part of it.”

Models wearing Lara Shareef's latest collection

Fashion Week 2021

Last year, the young designer participated at the Fashion Week 2021. Lara Shareef displayed timeless designs covering various styles of different generations, including styles incorporating assorted colours from each generation. For any passionate designer who wishes to highlight her thoughtfully crafted creations, Fashion Week 2021 was one such platform where Lara Shareef showcased her designs to a global platform. The showstopper was Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri who presented a beautifully designed outfit by Lara Shareef featuring peacock feathers.

Latest breakthrough

Recently, the renowned Arab designer exhibited her latest winter collection at an event titled ‘Let it snow under the stars’ organised by Hessa bin Suwaidan in DIFC that took place from November 3 to 6. The young designer showcased timeless styles, covering a range of unique designs with different shades. The event witnessed several attendees looking for a unique fashion statement.

It was also a special moment for the designer as Lara Fashion completed a year of its establishment in the UAE. As for what lies ahead, the designer wishes to showcase her remarkable styles on an international platform.

Instagram: larafashionofficial