Fashion event to take place in Dubai

The pageant will be held on August 21

Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 2:28 PM

Indian Expats in Dubai, a UAE expat group, have announced the second season for the Fashion Fiesta Pageant. Titled 'India Dubai Queen', the event will be held at Movenpick, JBR on August 21.

The fashion event will feature several rounds exhibiting unique Indian, western, and Indo-western designer wear. In addition, jewelry exhibitors will also showcase their designs. A Q&A will also be held to decide the winner, who will proceed to the Mrs. UAE International Season 4.

Professional trainers, groomers, as well as weight loss, wellness, meditation, and yoga sessions will be available to groom the contestants. Aneesha Motwani will choreograph the ramp walk. Popular Bollywood actor Rohit Bose Roy will be present at the event, which will be held in partnership with Truckers UAE.