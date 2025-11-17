Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur' to release across 800 defence theatres in India

Farhan Akhtar's war epic 120 Bahadur is set to create history after it becomes the first film to release across the nation's defence theatres.

The movie will screen exclusively for the defence community in over 800 cinema halls across India when it releases in theatres worldwide on November 21.

Spearheaded by PictureTime in association with GenSync Brat Media, the rollout aims to bring world-class cinematic experiences to soldiers and their families posted across remote regions.

"The unprecedented move aims to bridge the long-standing gap between the entertainment industry and India's armed forces," said Sushil Chaudhary, founder and CEO of PictureTime.

"There are 1.5 million active soldiers and over six million viewers. But only 30 per cent of India's 20-million-strong veteran and family audience has access to defence cinemas," Chaudhary said in a statement. "We aim to expand the ecosystem to additionally reach the underserved 70% and we begin with a bang with 120 Bahadur, a film we know will deeply resonate with the forces."

Based on the Battle of Rezang La, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena and Dhanveer Singh in prominent roles.

120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios).

Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a leader of the 13 Kumaon Regiment, who displays immense bravery.

The trailer highlights his courage and determination as he motivates his men to fight till the end.

"Main ladey bina haar nahi manna chahta (I don't want to accept defeat without fighting)," he says in one of the film's most striking moments.