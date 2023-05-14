Farhan Akhtar is finishing for 'Don' sequel, says producer

Ritesh Sidhwani added he is not aware about the plot details of the much-anticipated movie

By PTI Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 3:37 PM

The third installment of superstar Shah Rukh Khan-fronted action thriller Don, to be directed by Farhan Akhtar, is currently in the scripting stage, says producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Sidhwani, actor-filmmaker Akhtar's partner at production banner Excel Entertainment, said he is not aware about the plot details of the much-anticipated movie as of now.

"Till my partner (Farhan Akhtar) finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script... Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don," Sidhwani told PTI.

Akhtar and Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment bought the rights of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1978 film of the same name and remade it with Shah Rukh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead.

The first Don released in 2006 and the second installment came out in 2011 with SRK and Priyanka reprising their characters. Both the films were directed by Akhtar.