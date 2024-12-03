Fardeen Khan recalls sharing screen space with his father Feroz Khan

The week started on a nostalgic note for actor Fardeen Khan as he took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in the film Janasheen, which also starred his late father Feroz Khan.

"25th November marked 21 years since JANASHEEN hit the screens. It feels surreal how fast time has flown. This film will always hold a special place in my heart-- the experience of sharing screen time with Khan Saab was unforgettable. It was more than an honour; it was a true blessing," he wrote.

Fardeen said: "His dedication to every detail, every scene, and every note of music was nothing short of inspiring--not only for me but for everyone who worked alongside him. Beyond storytelling, he taught me about life, resilience, and the courage to follow your dreams with unwavering conviction," he added.

Fardeen also shared some behind-the-scene images from the film's sets.

"To celebrate its 21st anniversary, I'm excited to share some behind-the-scenes moments with all of you who have embraced his work and legacy over the years. Thank you for keeping his memory alive and honouring his fearless spirit. Here's to Feroz Khan—The OG Khan," he further wrote.

Janasheen also starred Celina Jaitly in the lead role. Feroz not only acted in the movie but also directed it.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Fardeen made a comeback in showbiz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.