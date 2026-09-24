One Song, Two Lives: Faraj Suleiman Releases “Masaha Oula” and “Masaha Tenyeh” on September 25

Palestinian musician Faraj Suleiman is releasing two songs with the same lyrics on September 25, each with a different composition and performer.

Masaha Oula is performed by Syrian actress and singer Amal Arafa, while Lebanese actress and singer Stephanie Atala performs Masaha Tenyeh. Both songs use words written by comedian Alaa Abu Diab, but Suleiman composed separate melodies for them.

The idea began 14 years ago, when Abu Diab shared the lyrics in a Facebook post. Suleiman, a friend of the comedian, turned them into a song and recorded it with singer Therese Suleiman.

Earlier this year, he returned to the lyrics and wrote a new composition. He set it aside, then later revisited the words and composed them again, having forgotten the music he had already written. The result was a second song with its own melody and character, according to the release announcement.

Rather than choose between the two, Suleiman decided to release both. Arafa and Atala, who come from different generations, each bring their own interpretation to the words.

The songs will also have separate music videos directed by Elie Fahed. Masaha Oula and Masaha Tenyeh, along with their videos, are scheduled for release across major digital platforms on September 25.