Fan throws drink at Cardi B, singer retaliates by throwing microphone back

Fans have been increasingly throwing odd things on stage as their favourite stars perform. From tossing candy to undergarments, people have been throwing strange objects on stage. These acts that make fans go viral online, often hurt the artist.
In another such incident, a fan threw a drink at Cardi B, who retaliated by throwing her microphone back at the fan.
The first artist to retaliate in such a manner, Cardi B has been receiving support from fans and others online for striking back and discouraging such behaviour. She was seen wearing a flowy, orange dress when someone threw their drink at her.
The liquid is then hurled at her, making her flinch. She immediately throws her microphone back at the person.
In the spate of recent incidents that saw fans chuck items at artists, Bebe Rexha suffered an injury to the eye. A fan threw a phone at her as she performed in New York, while country artist Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown by a fan in Idaho.
And in a particularly bizarre incident, a concertgoer tossed a bag containing their mother's ashes onstage where Pink was performing.
"This is your mom?" Pink says in videos circulated on social media, before adding: "I don't know how I feel about this."
