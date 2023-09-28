Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if he could 'get married at Mannat'; this is what the Bollywood superstar said

The Jawan hero will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani

Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his iconic pose at his residence Mannat, in Mumbai. — PTI File

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 7:45 PM

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is breaking and making records at the box office. The Atlee film has also breached the Rs 1,000-crore (Dh441.76 million) mark at the global box office. In the middle of the massive success, the superstar conducted a fan-favourite #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

Rolling out the carpets for the much-awaited session on the social media platform, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Away shooting. Been told the call time is a bit later. So think can do a faasssttt #AskSRK, if you are also free like me! Let’s start and ask for anything ….Oops ask anything!!! I mean.”

He was, as expected, flooded with questions. One of his followers took an extra step and asked, “Can I get married at Mannat?” To this, Shah Rukh Khan replied in his signature style. He said, “Ghodha hai tere paas baraat nikalne ke liye….?? #Jawan [Do you have a horse to take out the wedding procession?]”.

Jawan, directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, was released on September 7. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The high-octane action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Mukesh Chhabra. Phew!

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Dunki is slated to release in December this year. SRK, at Jawan’s success party press meet in India’s Mumbai, confirmed that Dunki will hit the theatres during Christmas. He said, “I think, Mashallah, God's been very kind. We had Pathaan. God's been even kinder with Jawan. I always tell we started with Republic Day (January 26). It's an auspicious day. On Janmashtami, we released Jawan. On Christmas, we will bring Dunki for you. I prioritize national integration. And whenever my film releases, it's Eid. I'm working hard. I'm working harder than what I worked in last 29 years. And Inshallah, I will work hard. I get happy now when people watch movies and they derive happiness out of them."

