Director C Prem Kumar, known for his heartfelt films such as 96 and Meiyazhagan, dives into a darker genre with Asareeri (the divine voice), starring Fahadh Faasil.

The film's makers unveiled a first look on social media, captioning it "Come closer. We have a word to whisper."

The film marks Faasil's first solo lead role in Tamil cinema, with the supporting cast comprising Sshivada, Chetan and Harish Uthaman.

The producers, Vels Film International, announced the title on November 23, while also confirming that the film will release worldwide on January 1, 2027. It was earlier speculated that the film would release a month later.

Govind Vasantha, who had worked with Kumar on 96 and Meiyazhagan, delivering chartbusters for both the films, will be Asareeri's music composer as well.

The grim nature of the title teaser sparked speculation that the movie could contain a psychological twist. It shows a smartphone with a cracked screen ringing, with the caller tune being the Happy Birthday song, and vibrating on the floor in a dark room. The screen then cuts to a silhouette of a bearded Faasil.

While Kumar's forte lies in delivering films rooted in emotion, Faasil has carved a niche for himself with his roles spanning genres and films such as Aavesham, Vikram, Maareesan, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kumbalangi Nights and Pushpa.