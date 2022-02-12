Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim get UAE Golden Visa

The TV personality and entrepreneur says she can’t wait to return after whirlwind honeymoon in the city.
South Indian celebrity couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim are the latest recipients from the film industry to be honoured with the UAE Golden Visa.
Nazim, born and raised in Dubai, is delighted to have received the privilege of obtaining the Golden Visa from her second home. The couple jointly expressed their gratitude towards the country for the honor and privilege bestowed on them.
On the workfront, Faasil is enjoying the spoils of his recent blockbuster release Pushpa - The Rise which garnered enormous praise from all fronts. Nazim, meanwhile, is all set for the release of her upcoming Telugu debut movie this year.
The ceremony took place at the headquarters of a business service center, ECH, in Dubai in the presence of its CEO Iqbal Marconi, renowned Arab national Abdullah Falasi, and others.
