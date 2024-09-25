'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' promises drama and new faces

The picture is from the sets of 'Housefull 5'
Netflix has officially confirmed the return of the popular series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives for a third season.
The announcement came from cast members Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neelam Kothari, and others, who shared the news on social media, generating excitement among fans.
The third season is set to premiere on October 18 exclusively on Netflix.
In a post on Instagram, the cast declared, "The fabulous gang is back and they're bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi! Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3!"
This new season promises to deliver fresh drama as it introduces three new cast members, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla.
Returning favourites include Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey.
Earlier, Netflix India teased the upcoming season as part of its new line-up, stating, "You know and love the four but the more the merrier the messier. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, coming soon only on Netflix!"
The official synopsis hints at the drama to come: "The cosy world of the Bollywood Wives is in for a shake-up. Three new divas from the swank capital of India, Delhi, join the proceedings. Confronted with lives that could be shinier than theirs, the Bollywood Wives are ready for battle. It is the city of excess vs the city of dreams. It is bling vs swag. It is Delhi vs Bollywood. It is Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Who will blink first?"
As anticipation builds for the return of this glamorous series, fans are eager to see how the dynamics unfold in this blend of lifestyle and rivalry.
ALSO READ:
The picture is from the sets of 'Housefull 5'
The actor encourages the inclusion of women in the future of Afghanistan
The highly anticipated concert will take place at Zayed Sports City Stadium on January 11, 2025 as part of their Music Of The Spheres World Tour
Illegal platforms are reselling them at extortionate prices despite warnings and legal action from BookMyShow
German expat Eve Lauren Heinz has always been an entrepreneur - but the UAE made her dreams come true
The 'exhausted' emoji is among the eight emojis that have been approved for release next year
A star-studded runway show presented by L'Oréal Paris opened Paris Fashion Week in grand Parisian style
The photos were from a family vacation in Greece