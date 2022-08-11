Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives returns for second season

The popular reality series will be out on Netflix in September

By CT Desk Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 3:37 PM

Good news for all Bollywood gossip followers as The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is returning to Netflix for its second season in September.

The second season of the reality series will see the fabulous wives turning up the glam, bringing back hot flushes, new crushes and that means more dramatic tales from Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

The second season is set to debut on September 2. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Aneesha Baig are executive producers of the show, directed by Uttam Domale.

The divas had earlier shared the teaser trailer for season two of the show and popular Bollywood directed Farah Khan had a hilarious reaction. In the short teaser, Seema Sajdeh innocently asks if something she had said was an abuse? Reacting to that, Farah commented, "Can't wait for your words of wisdom."

Season One of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives garnered mostly negative critical reaction, with many calling it the perfect 'cringe binge'.