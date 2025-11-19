Basking in 'F1' success, director Joseph Kosinski hints at sequel

The Formula 1 drama F1 may soon get a follow-up. Director Joseph Kosinski said that he is open to making a sequel and has already begun early conversations about what the next story could entail.

Speaking to Deadline, Kosinski was asked if fans might see Brad Pitt return as Sonny Hayes for another film, to which he replied that he and the producers have started thinking about the idea.

"I personally would love to see what other adventures Sonny Hayes has in his future," Kosinski said during Contenders Film Los Angeles last week.

"I'd love to see what's happened with the APXGP team and Joshua Pearce, and see how his career goes, so I would love to be able to tell another chapter in that story and it's something we just started kinda dreaming about and it's fun to be in this stage of imagining what that might be."

F1 follows Pitt's character Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 star from the 1990s whose career nearly ends after a major crash. Years later, he is invited by his ex-teammate Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem, to race again and help save a struggling team. Sonny must also deal with his new teammate, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, as he tries to get back to the top.

The film also features Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

The film, released by Apple and distributed by Warner Bros., became a hit with both critics and audiences.