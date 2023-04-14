Experience Peter Pan on Ice, next month in Abu Dhabi

The makers are looking to release the film in August 2024
This May, experience the classic story of Peter Pan, like never seen before, at the Cultural Foundation Theatre in Abu Dhabi.
In the enchanting tale of adventure, imagination, and childhood nostalgia that comes to life on ice, join Peter - the boy who never grows up - as he and Tinker Bell whisk Wendy and her brothers from their London home off on a magical journey to Neverland, where they enjoy thrilling adventures with the Lost Boys, encounter the evil Captain Hook and his band of pirates, and a hungry crocodile!
Audiences of all ages will be captivated by J.M. Barrie’s well-loved story with breathtaking skating, flying and special effects. The Imperial Ice Stars will have you on the edge of your seat with their exhilarating leaps, throws and spins, not to mention some daredevil aerial fighting. The show brings the timeless tale to life in a new and exciting way.
Peter Pan on Ice begins on Friday, May 12, at 6pm, followed by two sessions on Saturday, May 13, at 11am and 5pm. Tickets are now on sale from Dh175, available at https://feverup.com/m/127422
The makers are looking to release the film in August 2024
