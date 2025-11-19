  • search in Khaleej Times
A Fairytale for Christmas is coming to Dubai for the first time! New Covent Garden, Mall of the Emirates

The event is sure to be a family favourite running from 19-21 December 2025

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 11:02 AM

Dubai's noise radars explained: How they work; violations and fines

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai World Cup 2026 tickets now on sale, prices start from Dh40

Haven't decided on your Christmas plans yet? A Fairytale for Christmas, the Irish-inspired festive concert that has toured extensively across Europe, will make its Dubai debut at New Covent Garden, Mall of the Emirates, from 19–21 December 2025.

Presented by MAC Global in collaboration with Prestige Chameleon International, the production brings a blend of seasonal classics and traditional Irish music to the city. The programme includes well-known holiday favourites such as ‘Driving Home for Christmas’, ‘Step into Christmas’, and ‘Oh Holy Night’, along with Irish staples including ‘The Galway Girl’, ‘The Irish Rover’, and ‘Dirty Old Town’.

Dubai: Rolex sells for record-breaking $4.7 million; 9th most expensive in history

Dubai Police sets new Guinness record for fastest drone in the world

Alphabet shares hit record after Berkshire makes rare tech bet with $4.9 billion stake

Dubai: Dewa customers can now receive deposit refunds of up to Dh4,000 in just 30 minutes

Saudi says legal procedures underway after deadly bus crash leaves 45 pilgrims dead

Creator and producer Ged Graham noted that this year’s edition builds on the show’s previous tours, “The response to the production has been remarkable, and we’re pleased to bring it to Dubai as part of the world tour. The show combines festive music with Irish influences in a way that audiences have responded to warmly.”

The three-day run offers families and music lovers an opportunity to enjoy a seasonal performance that blends familiar Christmas melodies with elements of Irish folk traditions.

The show runs from 19–21 December 2025 at New Covent Garden, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, with tickets starting at AED 195 and available via platinumlist.net.