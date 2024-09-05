Expectations high for dark, music-filled 'Joker' sequel with Lady Gaga

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:00 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:01 PM

Lady Gaga confessed to having been "deeply moved" by the original film Joker on Wednesday as the new sequel starring the pop star and Joaquin Phoenix gets its world premiere in Venice.

The dark and subversive Joker: Folie a Deux is one of 21 films in contention for the top prize at the enice Film Festival, which will be awarded on Saturday.

Subverting the codes of the superhero film, 2019's Joker was a searing commentary on alienation in American society, in which an ignored, mocked and mentally ill stand-up comic, Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), is driven to violence.

"The first film really deeply moved me, I loved it so much," Lady Gaga told a press conference ahead of the premiere, calling Phoenix's performance one that "set the bar extremely high".

The film won Venice's top Golden Lion award in 2019 and went on to win Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.

"I think sometimes when stories are told about people that are maybe misunderstood by society, the director gives you a chance... to really take a hard look at that world in a deeper way," Lady Gaga said.

"I felt like when I watched the first film I got to understand something I may not have seen before, that's why I did this movie."

The sequel heavily relies on musical numbers to express the inner feelings of Fleck, in dark, brooding renditions of classics such as Get Happy or For Once in my Life.

Phoenix told journalists how he "had this dream that I was performing as Joker doing songs and I just called Todd [Phillips] because I thought there might be something there."

That idea took flight, and Lady Gaga was the next part of the puzzle, Phillips said.

When the screenplay started coming alive with music, "we said, 'imagine if we get Lady Gaga, an actress who obviously brings music with her', it just felt right," he said.

Lady Gaga said the musical work was "extremely nuanced", as it was a vehicle to "give characters way to express what they need to say because the scene and just the dialogue is not enough".

"We worked really hard on the way that we sang. For me it was a lot about unlearning technique and forgetting how to breathe, allowing the song to completely come out of the character," she said.

In her return to the big screen after 2021's House of Gucci, Lady Gaga plays Harley Quinn, the partner in crime and love interest of the Joker, with whom she becomes obsessed as he awaits trial for his murder spree.

The film -- loosely based on the DC Comics characters and set in a gritty Gotham City -- was wildly successful, grossing $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) at the box office but sparking criticism for its nihilistic violence.