'Expect the unexpected': Shahid Kapoor all set to give fans a night to remember at IIFA Awards 2024

Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 5:26 PM

In a career spanning over two decades, Shahid Kapoor has evolved from a promising young dancer into one of Bollywood’s most versatile and experimental actors. Known for taking bold, unexpected roles, he has carved a niche for himself by embracing challenges and defying expectations. In our recent interview ahead of the IIFA weekend taking place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the actor talks about the experiences that have shaped him, from his early years as a dancer to his current role as a father.

How do the next few days in the UAE look for you? What are you going to be up to?

Well, it's going to be hot. The weather is getting better now, but still very hot. It's always amazing to be here. We were here a couple of years ago, and we're going to make sure to give people a really fun evening. IIFA is always a lot of fun—there are amazing performances and a lot of celebrities coming in. It's going to be a jazzed-up couple of nights. And, of course, we're very excited for the IIFA weekend. It’s a chance to interact with people, do different activities, and visit new places, so it's always fun.

What are your favourite things to do, and hangout spots, in Abu Dhabi or Dubai?

I always like being at the venue or in my room prepping. Either I want to be working, or I want to be resting. I love dancing and live shows, so even when others are performing, I just sit around and enjoy watching what they're doing. I enjoy the process. I started as a dancer when I was 15 years old, so it feels nostalgic but also like I’m at home. I really enjoy that experience.

Speaking about your performance, what can we look forward to?

Well, you can expect a lot of dancing and some fun songs. We also have a few surprises lined up, including some collaborations with other celebrities. We might even have a moment where we all dance together.

What’s the one thing you're looking forward to the most from the IIFA weekend?

I really enjoy dancing, so I'd say going live and giving people a fun time.

You started your journey as a dancer. Do you ever look back at that phase of your life?

I don’t really think about the past too much, but it comes up when I meet friends, colleagues, or people I've worked with. I've been doing this for about 20 years now, so I meet dancers, choreographers, filmmakers, and colleagues from the past. It comes up in conversations like that. But other than that, it's better to move forward and be in the moment.

What is one piece of advice that has stuck with you from that phase of your life?

I think I’ve changed a lot since that phase of my life, but I guess the advice would be to keep doing what you love. I think I’m still doing that—sticking to the basics, striving to be a better version of myself, staying humble and grounded, and keeping things simple. Stuff like that.