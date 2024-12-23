'Evil Dead Rise' director Lee Cronin to direct 'The Mummy'

Lee Cronin. Photo: PTI

Director Lee Cronin, who is known for his work on Evil Dead Rise is all set to direct and write The Mummy for the film production company, New Line Cinema, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project was previously only known as a Cronin mystery movie that had been announced earlier this year and is now set for an April 17, 2026 release.

Horror powerhouses Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, along with Cronin's banner Doppelgangers, are producing. The plot details have been kept under wraps.

Cronin opened up about the project and shared that it is going to be different from previous Mummy movies. "This will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before," he said in a statement, adding, "I'm digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening," as per the outlet.