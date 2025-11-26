Eva Green joins 'Wednesday' Season 3 cast as 'Aunt Ophelia'

Eva Green has joined the cast of the hit Netflix series 'Wednesday' for the third instalment of the series, reported Deadline.

She will be playing the role of a troubled Addams family member, Aunt Ophelia, who appeared as a mysterious character in the final seconds of the Season 2 finale.

The high-profile casting marks the first major addition for the upcoming third season of Wednesday, which was greenlit this past summer, ahead of the Season 2 premiere, reported Deadline.

This new reveal ends speculation over the mysterious character, including fan theories that Lady Gaga's Rosalyn Rottwood could be Ophelia Frump.

A raven like her niece, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), Ophelia had pushed her psychic abilities to the limit and beyond.

She was committed to Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital by her and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) mother, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), before escaping.

Based on the characters created by Charles Addams, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' (Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

The series is created and written by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who serve as executive producers and showrunners.

This marks a return to the genre series for Green after her starring role in Showtime's horror drama Penny Dreadful, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her upcoming movies include The Trees, Blood on Snow and Just Play Dead.