'Euphoria' season 3 finale marks end of Zendaya-led HBO drama series

HBO's acclaimed drama series Euphoria has officially come to an end, with creator Sam Levinson confirming that season three served as the show's final chapter.

The announcement came shortly after the season three finale premiered on Sunday.

The finale delivered several major developments, including multiple character deaths and an emotional tribute to actor Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 at the age of 25 from acute intoxication following an accidental overdose.

While the confirmation marks the official end of the series, the news may not come as a surprise to longtime viewers.

Zendaya had previously indicated in interviews that she believed season three would be the show's final season. The series also experienced a four-year gap between its second and third seasons.

Addressing the lengthy delay, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, recently was quoted as saying, "It was important that everyone felt season three was moving the story forward in a meaningful and ambitious way. When Sam began sharing how much more expansive the world of the show would feel this season, there was genuine excitement about returning."

Ahead of the final episodes, Levinson had urged fans to watch them as soon as they became available, hinting at significant developments.

"If you're not watching episodes seven and eight live, the moment they drop, they will get spoiled," he said, adding, "There's some big things that happen."

With season three now confirmed as the final instalment, Euphoria closes the book on one of HBO's most talked-about drama series.

Euphoria season three is currently streaming on HBO Max.