'Euphoria' returns with behind-the-scenes special after series finale

Fans of Euphoria will get one more chance to revisit the Emmy-winning drama, as HBO has announced a retrospective special titled Euphoria: A Look Back.

The network shared the news on social media with the caption, "Relive the feeling," confirming that the special will premiere on HBO Max on July 24.

Rather than a new episode, the special will feature interviews with the cast and creators, along with behind-the-scenes footage celebrating the series that became a defining pop culture phenomenon for a generation.

The announcement comes around two months after Euphoria concluded its final season, offering fans a chance to revisit some of the show's most memorable moments and hear from those who brought it to life.

Since Euphoria wrapped up, much of its cast has moved on to some of Hollywood's biggest projects. Zendaya stars in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and is also set to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sydney Sweeney has continued to build her career with leading roles across film and television, including The Housemaid, Gundam and Scandalous!.

Jacob Elordi has lined up major roles in Ridley Scott's The Dog Stars, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein and Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Hunter Schafer is balancing acting with fashion campaigns while preparing several upcoming film projects, while Dominic Fike has returned his focus to music following the end of the HBO drama.