Euphoria to bring Indian indie nostalgia back to Dubai stage this September

Indian rock band Euphoria is returning to Dubai for a one night concert this September, bringing some of its best known songs back to the stage.

Led by singer and frontman Palash Sen, the band will perform at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, on September 17, in a show presented by Milestone Entertainment and Knite Entertainment.

The concert, held under the theme Back Then. Live Again., will revisit songs that became part of India's independent music scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Fans can expect tracks including Maaeri, Dhoom Pichak Dhoom, Aana Meri Gali and Ab Na Jaa.

Euphoria became one of the defining bands of India's non film music movement, combining Hindi songwriting with rock and Indian musical influences. The sound became closely associated with the band and the term Hind rock.

For organisers, the Dubai concert is also about bringing back memories for fans who grew up listening to the band's music.

“Euphoria is not simply a band many of us listened to; their music is connected to a period of our lives,” Ajay Kanjani of Milestone Entertainment said.

“A song can suddenly take you back to your college days, your friends, a road trip or a moment you had almost forgotten. We wanted this Dubai concert to capture that feeling, not just bring an artist to the city, but bring those memories back into the room.”

Nearly three decades after its rise, Euphoria continues to perform for audiences in India and internationally.

The band has previously performed at the United Nations General Assembly Hall in New York and the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, as well as in cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London, Toronto, Los Angeles, Sydney, Moscow and Hong Kong.

Nitesh Manghnani of Knite Entertainment said the band's music continues to connect with different generations of listeners.

“Some people will come because these were the songs they grew up with; others have discovered them much later,” he said. “Back Then. Live Again. is about putting everyone in the same room and letting live music do the rest.”

Euphoria will perform at Hard Rock Cafe, Dubai Festival City, on September 17.