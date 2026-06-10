'Euphoria' shares behind-the-scenes photos after series finale
HBO's hit teen drama gives fans a final look behind the camera, featuring cast moments, set celebrations and candid snapshots from production
- PUBLISHED: Wed 10 Jun 2026, 2:50 PM
Days after the final episode of Euphoria aired, the show's official social media accounts shared a collection of black-and-white behind-the-scenes photographs from the set, giving fans one last glimpse into the world of the HBO drama.
The images capture a mix of emotional and light-hearted moments from production. One photo shows a cast member smiling while cutting a celebratory cake, while another features Colman Domingo, who played Ali, posing between takes in a vintage-inspired outfit.
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A third image shows a hospital scene being filmed, with crew members gathered around Zendaya who played Rue during production.
The post was captioned: "I think a smile says a lot about a person. #Euphoria."
Fans quickly flooded the comments section, with many expressing sadness that the series has come to an end. Others called for spin-offs focusing on fan-favourite characters, while some reflected on memorable moments from the show's run.
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The behind-the-scenes release comes as viewers continue to discuss the finale and the legacy of the series, which became one of HBO's most talked-about dramas during its run.
The newly released photos offer a rare look at the work that went into creating the show's striking visual style and serve as a farewell to fans following the conclusion of the series.