Ethan Hawke's glad he lost 'Titanic' role to Leonardo DiCaprio

Actor and writer Ethan Hawke is glad that he lost the lead role in the 1997 film Titanic, which finally went to Leonardo DiCaprio, reported People.

"I don't think I would have handled that success as well as Leo," said Hawke.

DiCaprio portrayed Jack Dawson in James Cameron's 1997 historical epic about the 1912 sinking of the Titanic.

He starred opposite Kate Winslet. After being part of the film, he reached new heights, paving the way for him to be associated with 2002's Catch Me If You Can, 2004's The Aviator, and 2006's Blood Diamond, the latter two for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Hawke had already starred in Dead Poets Society, Reality Bites, and Before Sunrise prior to the release of the Academy Award-winning film.

Last year, Hawke revealed the sage advice he received from his Training Day co-star Denzel Washington after losing at the 2002 Academy Awards, shedding light on Washington's unique perspective on awards and recognition.

Hawke, on an episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, recounted Washington's belief that awards should not define one's status but rather elevate the status of the award itself.

Addressing his loss at the Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor but ultimately lost to Jim Broadbent, Hawke expressed gratitude for the experience of being among esteemed colleagues.

He shared that sitting alongside Washington and being nominated alongside actors like Ian McKellen made him feel like a winner regardless of the outcome.

Hawke also praised Washington's unparalleled talent, likening him to Babe Ruth in the realm of acting. He highlighted Washington's dedication to his craft and the profound impact of witnessing his process on aspiring actors like himself.

In 1997, Hawke was seen starring opposite his now ex-wife, Uma Thurman, in Gattaca. The couple tied the knot in 1998, and Thurman, 55, filed for divorce in 2004. The pair officially split in 2005.

The former couple share a daughter, Maya, 27, and a son, Levon, 23.