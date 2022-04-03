Estelle Harris passes away at 93

Chris Rock was 'very dismissive' of the idea, producer Will Packer says
Entertainment1 day ago
Veteran actor Estelle Harris, best known for her role in the sitcom Seinfeld, is no more. She was 93.
Harris, who left a legacy of voiceover work, including a memorable turn as the overbearing Mrs. Potato Head (the wife of Don Rickles’ Mr. Potato Head) in Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, died on Saturday at her residence in California, Deadline informed.
Harris passed away due to natural causes. She was to turn 94 later this month.
Announcing her death, her son Glen Harris said, “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”
Born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22, 1928, Harris appeared on 27 episodes of Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998. (The character had been named Estelle before she landed the part.)
Chris Rock was 'very dismissive' of the idea, producer Will Packer says
Entertainment1 day ago
Blissful Ramadan vibes are paired with breathtaking views of the Museum of the Future
Entertainment1 day ago
The Oscar-winning actor is under scrutiny for slapping awards host Chris Rock during a live broadcast
Entertainment2 days ago
From Mission: Impossible to Fast and Furious, the UAE Capital is a huge draw for film production crews
Entertainment2 days ago
The Marvel film is currently playing in the UAE
Entertainment3 days ago
Don’t miss the exciting line-up of concerts from renowned bands and musicians on the closing night of the world fair
Entertainment3 days ago
'If you came to hear that, I’m not ... I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend'
Entertainment3 days ago
It says disciplinary action against Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
Entertainment3 days ago