Enjoy Go Skateboarding Day at Xpark by Etisalat

Celebrate Go Skateboarding Day on June 21 with a visit to Xpark by Etisalat, Dubai’s first urban sports park and the largest multifaceted facility in the UAE.
It’s hosting an event complete with a live DJ, a skateboard customisation station , a hat customisation station and a chance to win Xdubai merch.
The skate-filled event will run from 5pm to 9pm and the entry fee is Dh75.
