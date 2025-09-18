Emraan Hashmi steps in as the menacing 'Omi' in Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG'

One of the much-awaited films, They Call Him OG, helmed by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is all set to hit the theatres this month.

The makers unveiled a glimpse of the menacing Omi, played by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi. The teaser video was launched recently along with a poster of the film.

In the clip, Hashmi can be seen stepping into a rugged look, set on a killing spree. In one of the most creative moves, his character extends an ominous wish, before revealing Kalyan's fierce look.

The makers also released a poster of They Call Him OG, showing Pawan Kalyan seated on top of a black Dodge.

The teaser and poster arrived days after the release of the song Suvvi Suvvi.

Composed by Thaman S and sung by Sruthi Ranjani, the song showcased the romantic chemistry between Kalyan and actor Priyanka Mohan.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari.

The film also features Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and Sriya Reddy. It will hit theatres on September 25.

The film marks Hashmi's debut in Telugu cinema, where he plays the lead antagonist.

Kalyan was last seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which also featured Bobby Deol in a prominent role.