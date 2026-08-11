Emraan Hashmi on playing Mehmood in biopic: 'I haven't been approached for the film'

Actor Emraan Hashmi has cleared the air surrounding reports of him portraying the legendary actor and comedian Mehmood.

In an X post, Hashmi addressed the ongoing speculation and wrote, "Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I haven't been approached for the film, nor am I doing it."

Just to clarify, the reports about me playing Mehmood saab in a biopic are untrue. I havenât been approached for the film, nor am I doing it. — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 10, 2026

This came after multiple reports surfaced, stating that Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to play Mehmood in a RD Burman biopic.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi will be soon seen in the much-awaited 'Awarapan' sequel.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Films, the sequel is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14.

Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, offering the first full glimpse of Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film became a cult favourite.

The trailer presents a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world.

The makers described his comeback as, "Shivam Pandit is back! Nineteen years after he first broke hearts and took on the world, he returns carrying more pain, more rage, and a purpose that cannot be stopped."

Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.