Look: Zendaya and Tom Holland turn heads at the 2026 Emmys

Zendaya attended the 2026 Emmy Awards as a nominee, with Tom Holland joining her inside the ceremony for his first time at the awards.

The 30-year-old actress was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance as Rue Bennett in Euphoria, putting her in contention for her third win in the category.

Zendaya previously won the award in 2020 and 2022, becoming the youngest two-time winner in the category. This year, however, the award went to Rhea Seehorn for Pluribus.

Tom was not nominated at this year’s ceremony but was spotted sitting alongside Zendaya inside the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marking his first time attending the Emmy Awards.

The two were seen applauding Seehorn following her win, with Tom joining Zendaya inside the ceremony after staying off the red carpet.

Zendaya also took on presenting duties during the evening, taking to the stage to present Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, which went to Jean Smart for Hacks.

Her latest nomination continued Zendaya’s history with the Emmys, where her performance in Euphoria has previously earned her two acting wins. She has also received producing nominations for the series.

The actress first made Emmy history in 2020 when, at 24, she became the youngest winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue. Two years later, she won the category again for the show’s second season.

Her latest nomination marked another major Emmys appearance for Zendaya, with Tom there to support her as she returned to the ceremony as both a nominee and presenter.