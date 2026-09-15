Emmys 2026: Taylor Swift and her cat Olivia Benson make surprise cameo

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards may have been about celebrating television’s biggest shows and stars, but one of the night’s most unexpected appearances came courtesy of a pop superstar and her famously named cat.

Taylor Swift made a surprise pre-recorded cameo during the Emmys telecast from Los Angeles on September 14, appearing in a playful Law & Order: SVU-inspired sketch alongside host Mariska Hargitay.

Swift wasn't at the ceremony in person, but that didn't stop her brief appearance from quickly becoming a talking point among viewers, particularly Swifties watching around the world.

The sketch saw Hargitay step back into the shoes of her iconic SVU character, Detective Olivia Benson, to investigate one of the night’s biggest "cases": Would Taylor Swift make an appearance at the Emmys?

Naturally, there were Easter eggs involved. The scene featured a detective-style board covered in supposed clues, mysterious lyrics and references, poking fun at Swift's well-known habit of hiding cryptic messages for fans and the elaborate theories they often inspire.

And just when the investigation appeared to be getting serious, Swift herself walked into the scene. Dressed in a tailored grey suit, the singer joined the mock investigation and offered her own theory about where the elusive Taylor Swift might be. “Maybe she’s at home, playing with those cats she’s named after TV show characters,” she joked.

Enter Olivia Benson. Swift's Scottish Fold, famously named after Hargitay's Law & Order: SVU character, then made a brief but scene-stealing appearance in her arms.

The moment brought the joke full circle, with Swift posing alongside both Olivia Bensons: the television detective who inspired the name and her feline namesake.

And Swift's appearance at television's biggest night wasn't entirely out of the blue. The singer was also among this year's Emmy nominees, with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Final Show nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).