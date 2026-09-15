Charlie’s Angels stars reunite at Emmys 2026 for emotional Farrah Fawcett tribute

‘Charlie’s Angels’ stars reunite at Emmys 2026 and pay tribute to Farrah Fawcett

The stars of Charlie’s Angels reunited at the 2026 Emmy Awards, marking the show's 50th anniversary while remembering their late co-star Farrah Fawcett.

Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Cheryl Ladd took the stage together at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, where they were greeted with a standing ovation before presenting the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

The moment was part of the Emmys' celebration of 50 years since Charlie’s Angels first premiered in 1976.

During their appearance, Jaclyn took a moment to remember Farrah, who starred as Jill Munroe in the show's original line-up alongside Jaclyn and Kate.

“I would like to acknowledge someone not standing with us tonight, and that's my friend, Farrah Fawcett,” Jaclyn said.

She reflected on how Farrah remains part of the show's legacy years after her death, saying she continues to live on in “everyone's collective memory”.

Kate also paid tribute to her former co-star, describing Farrah as “the shiniest angel of all, she was loved by millions of people all over the world. And she still is today,” Kate said, adding that she would never be forgotten.

Cheryl, who joined Charlie’s Angels in its second season following Farrah's departure, also referenced one of the actress's most famous images, her iconic red swimsuit poster.

Charlie’s Angels premiered in September 1976 with Kate as Sabrina Duncan, Jaclyn as Kelly Garrett and Farrah as Jill Munroe. Farrah left as a regular after the first season, with Cheryl joining as Jill's younger sister, Kris Munroe.

The series ran for five seasons before ending in 1981 and later inspired several big-screen adaptations.

The reunion ended with Kate, Jaclyn and Cheryl presenting Outstanding Drama Series to The Pitt, bringing the anniversary tribute back to the awards ceremony.

Farrah died in 2009 at the age of 62.