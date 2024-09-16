Emmys 2024: 'Shogun's Hiroyuki Sanada makes history as first Japanese actor to win best lead in a drama series

Hiroyuki Sanada (Photo by Reuters)

Hiroyuki Sanada has etched his name into the annals of television history.

The actor clinched the award for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Yoshii Toranaga in FX's epic series, Shogun, at the Emmys.

This achievement marks Sanada as the first Japanese actor--and only the second Asian actor--to ever secure this prestigious accolade, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sanada, overwhelmed by the honour, expressed his gratitude during his acceptance speech.

"I'm beyond honoured to be here with amazing nominees," he said.

"Thank you to FX, Disney, and Hulu for believing in me. Thank you to my team for always supporting me, and thank you to all the cast and crew of Shogun. I'm so proud of you. It was an East-meets-West dream project with respect. Shogun taught me that when people work together, we can make miracles. We can create a better future together," the actor said at the event that premiered live in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 15.

Sanada's victory is particularly remarkable given the backdrop of Shogun's success.

The series has become a record-breaker, not only for Sanada's win but also for its status as the most awarded show in a single season, with an impressive tally of 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys held just the previous weekend.

Co-star Anna Sawai also shone brightly, taking home the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, contributing to the show's overall count of 25 nominations.