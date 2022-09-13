Emmys 2022: Goddess gowns, Old Hollywood glam and pink rule Emmy carpet

Pink carried the night, though lots of other colours brightened up the carpet, as per a fashion critic.

By AP Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:55 AM Last updated: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 8:59 AM

Hannah Waddingham wore Dolce & Gabbana with bedazzled high top sneakers on her feet Monday while Elle Fanning went Old Hollywood in a gown designed by Sharon Long of her show, The Great, as glamour returned to the Emmys in sticky Los Angeles humidity.

Waddingham, from Ted Lasso, showed off her comfy white shoes beneath her corseted strapless pink look. Fanning, her hair in a pinned-back bob, said she wanted to honour the creatives on her show that provided her with her first Emmy nod. Fanning's look was black and pink, embellished at the chest.

“I’ve always been inspired by the Old Hollywood glam of the ’50s,” Fanning said.

People's style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal, said pink carried the night, though lots of other colours brightened up the carpet.

“Pink seems to be continuing its dominance as the red carpet colour of choice. There’s just a lot of stars who are gravitating towards different shades of pink,” she said.

Jung Ho-yeon, the it girl and Louis Vuitton ambassador from Squid Game, wore an all-around, multicoloured figure-hugging look from the brand. It was custom in a tweed design with all-around sequins. Her jewels were Vuitton, too.

"I still can’t believe it. It hasn’t sunk in yet, but I’m just going to enjoy the day and cherish the moment,” she said of her nomination.

Amanda Seyfried wore a body hugger in pink from Armani Prive, paired with Cartier drop diamond earrings in platinum.

“I'm a mermaid tonight,” Seyfried said.

Kaley Cuoco's high-low Dolce & Gabbana tutu style was a fashion highlight from the evening.

Rachel Tashjian, fashion news director for Harper's Bazaar said her absolute favourite look was Lizzo in her "gorgeous red Giambattista Valli gown — a refined, glamorous statement that dazzles.”

Laura Linney was stunning in a white Christian Siriano gown.

Elie Saab designed Kerry Washington's short draped dress with a long overskirt and a riot of organza lilies on one shoulder.

Washington's black tights had some scratching their heads.

Another refreshing surprise for People's style and beauty director Andrea Lavinthal? The men who dismissed black for all-white tuxedos, including Andrew Garfield.

Rachel Tashjian called Elle Fanning's outfit a “very classic 1950s-ish couture dress with an old school coiffure.”

Among Andrea Lavinthal's highlights was Lily James in coppery Versace.

“It was very much 2022, but it could have come right off a '90s runway with the chainmail and the sculpted cups,” she said.

Zendaya, working with her stylist Law Roach, was in a classic black strapless corset look with a full skirt and dainty bow at the waist. It was Valentino, and she was dripping in Bulgari jewels, including a fresh, young white diamond choker with a center, 4.45-carat stone at the center. She, too, had pockets.

Rachel Tashjian said, “The standout looks on this year’s red carpet declared a turning point in celebrity style hinted at by the recent Venice Film Festival: The craziest and loudest outfit is no longer the best. Instead, stars are gravitating towards real elegance, even classicism."

She pointed to Zendaya, who is often a risk taker.

“Here she was in a very traditional sweeping strapless Valentino gown and gorgeous late 1950s socialite coiffed hair,” Tashjian said.

Reese Witherspoon went for blue and sunglass-worthy bling in blue sequins. Around her neck was a knockout aquamarine, blue zircon and diamond choker from Tiffany & Co.