'Shameless' Emmy Rossum returns to TV with dark new Hulu crime series 'Furious'

Emmy Rossum is stepping into one of her darkest roles yet in Hulu's upcoming crime thriller Furious, where she plays an FBI agent tracking a mysterious female serial killer whose crimes blur the line between justice and revenge.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, best known for New Girl and The Dropout, the eight-episode psychological thriller follows FBI agent Alice Black, portrayed by Rossum, as she hunts a calculating killer played by Lola Petticrew.

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As the investigation deepens, the two women find their lives becoming increasingly intertwined, raising questions about morality, trauma and vengeance.

The newly released trailer opens with Petticrew's unsettling character comforting one of her dying victims before disappearing into the night.

As bodies begin to pile up, Alice Black is called in to investigate what appears to be a carefully orchestrated string of murders.

According to the official synopsis, both women are "walking their own paths toward justice," with the series exploring how the line between right and wrong becomes increasingly difficult to define.

Rossum, who rose to fame as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless, also serves as an executive producer on the series. The cast also includes Scoot McNairy, Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Jake Lacy.

Furious is loosely inspired by the 1987 neo-noir thriller Black Widow, but reimagines the story as a modern psychological cat-and-mouse drama centred on two complex female leads.

The first three episodes premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on July 27, with new episodes releasing weekly every Monday. The season finale is scheduled to stream on August 31.