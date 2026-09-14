How to watch the 2026 Emmy Awards in UAE: Start time, channel and what to expect

TV’s biggest night is back and UAE viewers willing to set an early alarm can catch all the action from the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards live.

The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles on Monday evening, but thanks to the time difference, viewers in the Emirates will be tuning in before sunrise on Tuesday, September 15. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay.

From the UAE start time and streaming options to the red carpet and a late-night replay for those unwilling to sacrifice their sleep, here’s everything you need to know:

What time are the Emmy Awards in the UAE?

The main Emmy Awards ceremony begins at 5am UAE time on Tuesday, September 15.

Those keen to catch the celebrity arrivals, fashion moments and pre-show interviews will need an even earlier start, with regional red-carpet coverage expected to begin from 4am UAE time.

The ceremony itself begins at 8pm Eastern Time and 5pm Pacific Time in the US, putting the UAE nine hours ahead of the US East Coast and 11 hours ahead of Los Angeles.

Where can I watch the Emmy Awards in the UAE?

The 78th Emmy Awards will air on MBC1 across the region, while viewers can also stream the broadcast live through Shahid.

Anyone planning an early-morning watch would be wise to check their access to the MBC1 live channel on Shahid beforehand. The Middle East broadcast begins at 4am Saudi time, which is a 5am start in the UAE.

And if waking up at 5am for an awards show sounds a little too ambitious, there is another option. MBC1 is scheduled to air a repeat broadcast at 10.30pm UAE time on Friday, September 18.

What can viewers expect from this year’s Emmys?

Beyond the trophies, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be heavy on nostalgia. Viewers can expect anniversary tributes to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which turns 30, and Charlie’s Angels, marking 50 years, with stars including Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Boreanaz, Kate Jackson, Cheryl Ladd and Jaclyn Smith expected to take part.

The awards races themselves should offer plenty of thrill. Hospital series The Pitt leads this year’s nominations with 25, closely followed by comedy favourite Hacks with 24. Widow’s Bay, Pluribus and Beef are also among the night’s major contenders.

Host Mariska Hargitay is expected to kick off the broadcast with an opening involving NBA player Jalen Brunson, while the presenter line-up brings together some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jon Hamm, Amy Poehler, Keke Palmer, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sofía Vergara.

Is there anything to watch beyond the main ceremony?

For fans who want to see what happens after the winners leave the stage, the Television Academy is also bringing back Backstage LIVE!

The digital show will feature winner interviews, press-room coverage, behind-the-scenes moments and the Academy’s 'Thank You Cam'. It will stream through Emmys.com and the Television Academy’s YouTube channel, beginning alongside the main ceremony at 5am UAE time.

Moreover, the first red-carpet action is expected from around 3am UAE time, when NBC’s official Emmys TikTok livestream is due to begin.

So, whether you are setting a pre-dawn alarm for the red carpet or saving yourself for Friday’s primetime replay, this year’s Emmys promise enough and more to make the early start worthwhile.