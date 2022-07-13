Emmy 2022 nominations: Zendaya becomes youngest two-time acting nominee

The actress earned her second Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s teen drama 'Euphoria'

By ANI Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 10:23 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 10:29 AM

It must be a special moment for Zendaya as she earned her second Emmy nomination for her role in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria.

With this particular nomination, Zendaya, 25, has become the youngest ever two-time acting nominee. She also clinched the title of the youngest woman who ever nominated for producing at the Emmys, Variety reported.

For her role as Rue in Euphoria, she already made history in 2020 by becoming the youngest lead actress drama winner (24 at the time), and only the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder. The Emmy Awards unveiled its list of nominations for the 2022 ceremony on Tuesday.

Zendaya also nabbed a pair of nominations for producing and writing original lyrics for two songs featured in Euphoria, I’m Tired and Elliot’s Song.

After learning about the nominations, Zendaya took to Instagram and penned a note expressing her happiness.

“Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart! Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you. Thank you @samlev00 for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all,” she wrote.

Based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT, Euphoria follows a group of high school students in the town of East Highland, including Zendaya’s 17-year-old drug addict Rue, through their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, family, friendships, love and sex.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on NBC on September 12, also streaming live on Peacock for the first time.