Emma Watson misses acting, not 'soul-destroying' process of selling films

The actor, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' movies, said she's also 'working on something that I've never done before'

Published: Tue 23 Sept 2025, 2:41 PM

Actor Emma Watson said that she misses acting but does not miss the "soul-destroying" process of promoting and selling the films she has worked in the past

"In some ways, I really won the lottery with acting, and what happened to me is so unusual," Watson was quoted as saying by Deadline.

"But a bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off. I think I'll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying," she said.

"But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed," she told Deadline.

She said rehearsal time on a project tends to be short, "but the moment you get to talk through a scene — or I got to prepare and think about how I wanted to do something — and then the minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment — it's such an intense form of meditation".

"Because you just cannot be anywhere else. It's so freeing. I miss that profoundly. But I don't miss the pressure," she told the outlet.

Watson also mentioned she was "working on something that I've never done before," so stay tuned.

Although she put her acting career on hold, she said she "is maybe the happiest and healthiest I've ever been."

"I think what's interesting about being an actor is, there's a tendency to sort of fracture yourself into multiple personalities," she said.