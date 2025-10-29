  • search in Khaleej Times
Emma Thompson recalls 'annoying' experience with AI and technology

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Thompson shared her views on artificial intelligence in her creative process

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 12:53 PM

It seems like actress and screenwriter Emma Thompson is against the use of AI.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Thompson shared her views on artificial intelligence in her creative process, describing it as "annoying", according to a report in Deadline.

"Intense irritation. I cannot begin to tell you. Because I write longhand on a pad, old script actually, because I believe that there is a connection between the brain and the hand," Thompson told the CBS late-night host about AI.

"So it's very important to me. And then when I've written something, I will put it into a Word document. And recently, the Word document is constantly saying, 'Would you like me to rewrite that for you?' And so I end up just going, 'I don't need you to rewrite what I've just written, will you (expletive) off?! Just (expletive) off!' I'm so annoyed."

Thompson recalled writing her Oscar-winning screenplay and having an issue with technology.

"I remember once when I was finishing Sense and Sensibility on the computer," she recalled. "I came back from the loo [bathroom] to find that it had changed the entire script into hieroglyphs... completely gone, the script."

Thompson said she panicked and went to Stephen Fry's house, who spent eight hours trying to recover her script, "and it came out in one long sentence," adding, "I had to re-do it. The computer had taken it and hidden it... like it had done it on purpose."