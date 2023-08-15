Emma Heming shares struggles amid husband Bruce Willis' dementia battle

Emma shared a video on Instagram in which she candidly discussed the challenges she faces

Emma Heming Willis, wife of actor Bruce Willis, candidly discussed the challenges she faces while emphasizing the importance of self-care amidst her husband's battle with dementia.

Addressing her followers on Instagram, Emma shared that despite appearances, she consciously strives every day to live her best life to better care for Bruce and their children. She stressed the necessity of breaking away from negative thoughts and seeking beauty in everyday moments.

"This is a care partner PSA. My message is simple. When we are not looking after ourselves, we are no good to the people we love who we want to show up for and take care of," she captioned the video post on Instagram."

"I don’t have this down to a fine-science either, but I try. It’s an affirmation I use daily so it’s kept in the forefront of my mind. Your pictures, words of support and love for me and my family were felt. Honestly, thank you, it helps.

"I ask that you’ll consider to keep looking for that one beautiful thing or moment in your day. And I hope you can take me seriously in my dopey hat."

Emma acknowledged that she's not always feeling good, but she's committed to putting her best foot forward for her family's sake. She highlighted the vital connection between self-care and the ability to care for loved ones, urging everyone to take moments to appreciate the beauty around them.

