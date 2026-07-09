How an Emirati stunt performer landed a role in Dune: Part Three

While Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya command the spotlight in Dune: Part Three, hundreds of crew members work behind the scenes to bring the world of Arrakis to life. Among them is Emirati stunt performer Mohammed F Mostafa, who joined the blockbuster during its 31-day shoot in Abu Dhabi's Liwa Desert.

Khaleej Times met Mostafa on July 9 at VOX Cinemas, Al Maryah Island, during the first look at the newly released Dune: Part Three trailer, where he reflected on landing the role, working with director Denis Villeneuve and why representing the UAE on an international production carries a responsibility beyond his own career.

Then go into his story.

"I remember the moment," Mostafa said when asked how he found out he had landed a role in the film.

The call came from stunt coordinator Nejmeddin Scorpion, who led the UAE stunt team on Dune: Part Three.

"He called me and said, 'Listen, man, I've got a project for you, and it's big.' I already knew if he was calling me, it was going to be something major. But the moment he said it was Dune, I just couldn't wait for it to start."

For Mohammed, the opportunity marked another milestone in a growing international career that already includes Apple TV+'s Hijack alongside Idris Elba and several Netflix productions.

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"I hope this influences other Emirati talents to realise this goal is attainable. They don't have to fly across the world to do it. They can do it in their own backyard."

Childhood dream

The 35-year-old Mohammed said his journey into acting began long before he stepped onto Hollywood film sets.

"My brother Ali Mustafa is a film director, and when we were kids, we used to make home movies, Baby Batman, Baby Bond. We were doing stunts before we even knew what stunts were."

Although he later pursued football, acting eventually became impossible to ignore.

"I think sometimes when you realise something is your calling; you've got to stop everything else you're doing and focus on that one thing."

Beyond acting, Mohammed has also launched MFM Media in partnership with Creative Media Authority Abu Dhabi, hoping to attract more international productions to the emirate.

"We can create more continuous productions and more opportunities for Emirati talent to be part of these international projects."

Working on Dune

Asked what it was like working on one of Hollywood's biggest productions, Mohammed said the atmosphere on set matched what audiences see on screen.

"The energy was exactly what Denis described. Every time you get on set with a director like Denis, the energy is lifted. He's such a perfectionist, and he's involved with every single member of the crew. I was so happy to be part of that."

Despite years of experience, Dune: Part Three still presented unexpected challenges.

"In film, especially in stunts, you have to be agile. One of the biggest challenges for me was having to use my weaker hand during one of the sequences."

"It was a privilege representing UAE talent on a production this big, but it also challenged me to push myself further."