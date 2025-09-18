Emirati actress Bdoor Mohammed steps from stage to cinema in new psychological horror

There’s something almost poetic about watching a performer who has spent decades commanding theatre stages, radio waves and television screens finally step into the world of cinema — and doing it with the kind of role that doesn’t just whisper but roars.

That’s exactly what Emirati actress Bdoor Mohammed does in HOBA, Majid Al Ansari’s haunting new psychological horror-thriller set to hit UAE cinemas on October 30. Known for her award-winning turns on stage and her steady presence on Gulf television, Bdoor is no stranger to commanding an audience. But as she tells it, stepping into her first lead in a feature film felt like entering a whole new world.

“I didn’t just want to read the lines — I wanted to become Amani,” she says in a chat with City Times over Zoom, describing her relationship with the film’s central character, a wife and mother whose world begins to unravel when her husband takes a second wife and something far darker infiltrates her home.

It’s a role that required her to strip away the theatrical flourishes of stagecraft and instead lean into the camera’s intimate gaze. On stage, a raised voice or grand gesture might carry emotion to the back row; in cinema, a flicker of the eye can say more than a monologue.

“On stage I had to exaggerate — every expression, every word,” she explains. “But with the camera, you can whisper and the audience will still hear you. Even calmness becomes powerful.”

It’s a shift that any theatre actor making the leap to film will tell you is daunting, but Bdoor treats it like an evolution, not a challenge. She credits director Majid Al Ansari for giving her the space to explore Amani from the inside out. “He helped me feel like I was living this character,” she says. “That support made all the difference.”

Carrying a message beyond borders

Of course, HOBA isn’t just about scares and suspense. Like the best horror films, it holds up a mirror — in this case, to family, faith, and the resilience of women. And Bdoor sees her performance as more than just a role; it’s a message.

“I’m proud of Emirati women — we have so many stories to share,” she says. “This film isn’t just about an Emirati family or an Arab family. It’s about emotion. If audiences around the world can feel what Amani feels, then I’ve done my job.”

Her words carry the weight of someone who’s been waiting for this platform. Years ago, she recalls telling an interviewer she hoped her voice could reach beyond the UAE. With HOBA, she believes it finally can.

Her message is direct: “Women are among the purest souls on Earth. They deserve care, respect, and love. Amani’s situation may be unique to the film, but women everywhere face struggles. I hope this film reminds people to take care of the women in their lives.”

Balancing the stage and the screen

Despite her new cinematic chapter, Budoor insists she’s not leaving her first love behind. “Theatre will always have a special place in my heart,” she says. “It gave me everything — my confidence, my energy. I’ll always return to it. But cinema allows us to deliver messages to a wider world, and I want to keep exploring that.”

It’s clear she sees her career not as a series of separate stages but something that will continue to blend tradition and modernity, as well as local stories and global resonance.

And because no horror interview is complete without one: has she ever had a supernatural encounter herself? She laughs. “Not really — though once during a TV shoot, I was in such heavy monster makeup that I thought something was following me on the way to set. It turned out to be my shadow. That gave me quite a scare!”