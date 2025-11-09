Emirates Tamil Theatre Festival showcases sachet-size plays, big-hearted stories

When young Avni quakingly walks into a women’s police station to lodge a complaint, the audience gasps in uneasy anticipation. A case of bullying at school? Molestation? Online harassment? It’s none of these. The pre-teen is at the station to lodge a complaint against her mother. For abuse, both physical and emotional; for being talked down to frequently, the condescension eventually driving her to self-harm. The officer, taking cognisance of the offence as compelling, registers the case at once, despite the mother pleading that it was all done in good faith for the child’s sake.

This was the poignant and pertinent theme of the prize-winning play Magallir Kaaval Nilayam (Women’s Police Station) at the 10th annual Emirates Tamil Theatre Festival, Ameeraga Kurunadaga Vizha, held on November 2, 2025. A unique concept inspired by Short+Sweet Theatre Sydney – the largest ten-minute play festival in the world – Ameeraga Kurunadaga Vizha brings together the best of non-professional talents from across the UAE to stage a series of plays, each 12 minutes long, competing for prizes in 12 categories.

What began as a kernel of an idea in banker Anand Subramanian’s mind ten years ago has now evolved into a full-fledged fest that stitches together themes and narratives reflecting social realities: from domestic struggles and relational disconnects to societal misconceptions, spiritual undertones, and the technological challenges we confront every day. His initiation was amply supported by local influencer and event organiser Lion Rama Malar, and the rest is an inspiring story of passion, dedication and sheer talent coming together like a bouquet.

“I knew there was an audience for theatre in Dubai, and I wanted to recreate what I saw in Short+Sweet in my native language, Tamil. All I had to do was convey the thought to Rama Malar, and she did the rest. From spreading the word among our community to gathering talent and putting together this annual event, it’s all her enterprise,” says Subramanian, handing the credit to his co-founder.

At a time when reels and stories say little, when attention spans are blink-sized, a 12-minute skit can tell a lot through its live format and crisp presentation. What sets this festival apart from other theatre performances in Dubai is that none of the participants are professionals. The actors, writers, and directors are all working men and women, and adding glaze to their efforts are children who juggle this with the long litany of activities they already have as students. Incidentally, the second prize for the best script at the 2025 edition went to siblings Mukundhan, 12, and Mirudhala, 10, for their razor-sharp, humorous portrayal of the anomalies in the adult world in Kannadi Kuzhandhaigal (Mirror Children). It bears eloquent testimony to the wealth of talent the festival holds and yields.

“It is pure passion speaking here. We received 25 scripts this year, out of which 12 were shortlisted for the stage by TV Varadarajan, eminent television personality and stage actor in Tamil,” says Rama Malar, who has been at the helm of the festival since its inception. “Even during Covid, there was an urge and enthusiasm among the artistes not to stop. It led us to come up with the idea of Ameeraga Kurumpada Vizha (Emirates Short Film Fest), a cinematic adaptation of theatre. Since then, we have had two festivals every year – one for the stage and one for the screen – both hugely popular and actively participated in.”

One of the many challenges that the organisers face are that of mobilising funds, especially because the event isn’t paid for, neither by the audience nor by the participants. “A free event of this kind requires patrons and sponsors. We wish to take the Ameeraga Kurunadaka Vizha aborad, if only we can gather more resources,” says Malar, with a tinge of hope in her voice.

The energy the participants display at the venue speaks volumes about their keenness to give life a little more than what their daily routines can offer. The homemakers tweak their domestic schedules, the employees give up weekends, the children squeeze the rehearsals into their study time, and a whole community offers support by turning up year after year to witness and applaud their ardour for acting.

Varadarajan, who was the judge at this year’s event, was full of praise for the participants and organisers for their commitment and creativity. The presence of such doyens from native theatre only adds to the prestige and credibility of the event.

What makes the presentations so authentic is the arc each script follows, attempting to mirror life in its raw form. Most of the narratives are inspired by real-life instances written by those who have experienced them and enacted by those who have closely watched them unfold around them.

“I have had friends who have gone through this treatment at home, and they have told me how it feels,” says seventh-grader Thanusri Krishna, who played the role of Avni in Magalir Kaval Nilayam and won Best Actor in a Character Role, when asked about the accuracy in her portrayal.

For the participants, it wasn’t about enacting an assigned role; it was about personifying life in all its different shades – live. This is what Ameeraga Kurunadaga Vizha accomplishes: on the stage and behind the screen.

In a world where every collaboration is driven by commercial profit or brand building, where hobbies are sacrificed for tangible gains, an initiative of this kind is not only commendable but also worthy of emulation.