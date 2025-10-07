Emirates Film Festival opens submissions for its 12th edition with renewed global vision

The Emirates Film Festival (EFF), the UAE’s first independent film festival, has officially opened submissions for its 12th edition, inviting filmmakers from across the region and around the world to submit their short films via its newly launched website, emiratesfilmfest.com.

Marking a new chapter for the festival, this year’s edition focuses on elevating homegrown talent while expanding its international reach. The 2026 season will spotlight the UAE’s vibrant creative community alongside diverse cinematic voices from around the world.

“The Emirates Film Festival is not just a platform, it's a movement to empower storytelling from the region and beyond,” said Amal Bint Mubarak, COO of EFF. “This year’s campaign reflects our commitment to inclusivity, originality, and positioning the UAE as a global hub for the cinematic arts.”

Founded in 2013 as a creative initiative for Emirates Group employees — many of whom were flight crew members with a shared passion for cinema — EFF began as a grassroots platform for emerging storytellers. Over the years, it has evolved into a fully independent festival with a growing international footprint.

Now operating under a formal license for the first time, EFF has undergone a major rebranding effort that includes a refreshed identity, a redesigned website, and a strengthened operational structure led by a team of seasoned film professionals.

Submissions for the 2026 edition are expected to surpass 1,000 entries, with a significant rise anticipated from Emirati and regional filmmakers. A panel of respected industry experts will oversee the selection process, with finalists to be announced in April 2026. Detailed information on categories, eligibility, and deadlines is available on the official website.

EFF’s vision for 2026 is rooted in regional storytelling but open to the world.

“We’re placing a special emphasis on stories rooted in the UAE and the Arab world, but the door is also open to voices from Southeast Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and beyond,” said Ronald Awa, Founder of EFF. “The festival was born from a grassroots movement, and now it’s ready to take its place on the global stage.”

Beyond screenings, the festival aims to foster connections between filmmakers, media, and cultural institutions.

With its renewed identity and expanded vision, EFF continues to champion storytelling that reflects the UAE’s creativity, diversity, and growing influence in global cinema.