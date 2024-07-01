Eminem unveils new single, 'Tobey'

Clucks will host a wing-eating contest on July 1 where participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year
Eminem fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming single titled Tobey, scheduled to drop on July 2.
This announcement marks the second single from his highly anticipated album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace).
The rapper took to social media to unveil details about Tobey, confirming collaborations with fellow Detroit native Big Sean and metro Detroit emcee Babytron.
The title of the single, seemingly inspired by Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire, was teased in a lyric preview.
Accompanying the single release will be a music video directed by Cole Bennett, slated to premiere on July 5.
A preview of the video hints at Eminem sporting a distinctive hockey mask and chainsaw, reminiscent of his iconic stage persona during the Anger Management tour in 2000, according to Variety.
Eminem's recent musical endeavours have delved into nostalgia, notably with the release of Houdini a few weeks ago.
This single, paying homage to his 2002 hit Without Me, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, according to Variety.
ALSO READ:
Clucks will host a wing-eating contest on July 1 where participants over the age of 16 can compete for the grand prize of free wings for one year
Dhaba Lane is offering two refreshing ice golas for just Dh25
The summer camp by Blossom Nursery offers children a summer filled with fun, creativity, and learning, running from July 1 to August 23
Residents and visitors can dive into world-class shopping with massive discounts, explore incredible offers at iconic hotels and attractions, and more
Ronin, located at FIVE LUXE, from 7pm to 2am daily, draws inspiration from the free-spirited, rebellious warrior and the mesmerising art of irezumi
Actress calls the Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas movie ‘incredible’
Comedy also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam'